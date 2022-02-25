National Bankshares Lowers DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Price Target to $2.75

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bankshares from $3.25 to $2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 55.37% from the stock’s current price.

DRTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.51.

DRTT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. 4,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 353,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,661,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 932,612 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

