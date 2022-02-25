National Pension Service Acquires 33,910 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

National Pension Service grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 501,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,910 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Nucor worth $49,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 761.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $43,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NUE stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.