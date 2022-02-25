National Pension Service Buys 5,027 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of State Street worth $56,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of State Street by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,750,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in State Street by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

