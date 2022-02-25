National Pension Service Has $45 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

National Pension Service boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of AvalonBay Communities worth $45,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $236.37 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.85 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.06.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

