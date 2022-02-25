National Pension Service Has $46.61 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,216 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $46,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $83,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 195.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,270,000 after buying an additional 233,944 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,710,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

DELL opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

