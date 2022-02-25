National Pension Service Has $48.43 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

National Pension Service cut its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,658 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of Corteva worth $48,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Amundi bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $61,155,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 328.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,284 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,356,000 after buying an additional 1,075,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after buying an additional 1,013,245 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $52.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

