National Pension Service Has $48.69 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

National Pension Service grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Gartner worth $48,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Gartner by 13,031.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 115.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after acquiring an additional 699,707 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 183.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after acquiring an additional 566,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $135,777,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock opened at $281.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.23 and a 200-day moving average of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $175.18 and a one year high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 136.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $297,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,725 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

