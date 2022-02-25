National Pension Service Has $51.98 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of First Republic Bank worth $51,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $166.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.49 and its 200 day moving average is $199.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.57.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

