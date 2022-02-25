National Pension Service Purchases 41,874 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,896,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Schlumberger worth $56,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 447.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,015,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,300 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $34,950,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $539,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 15.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,395,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,191,000 after acquiring an additional 964,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,293,597 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

