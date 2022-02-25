National Pension Service Purchases 4,893 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

National Pension Service increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Workday worth $63,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Workday by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 7.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Workday by 2.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 118,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday stock opened at $222.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2,470.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.96 and its 200 day moving average is $261.85.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 280,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $75,009,575.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 714,062 shares of company stock worth $185,842,680 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.25.

About Workday (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.