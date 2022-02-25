National Pension Service Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $59,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PH opened at $289.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.12 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $311.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

