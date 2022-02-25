National Pension Service Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,016 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Aflac worth $55,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aflac during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock worth $5,715,309. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

