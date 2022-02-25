National Pension Service Sells 12,928 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,928 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $55,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $224.15 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.41 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

