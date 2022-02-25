National Pension Service Sells 3,735 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

National Pension Service reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Allstate worth $64,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Allstate by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 172,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $982,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 164,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.42. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

