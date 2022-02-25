National Pension Service Sells 6,451 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 289,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.18% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $50,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $151.21 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

