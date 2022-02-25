National Pension Service Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Cintas worth $53,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Cintas by 50.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $374.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $321.39 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

