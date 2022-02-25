National Pension Service Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

National Pension Service decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,903 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Monster Beverage worth $57,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.27.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.09.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.