National Pension Service Trims Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of TransDigm Group worth $48,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465 in the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TDG opened at $649.18 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $552.72 and a 1-year high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $632.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

