National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 127.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.2%.

Shares of NSA traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,561. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 18.59%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,820,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,159,000 after purchasing an additional 666,653 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 587,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

