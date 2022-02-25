Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock Holdings Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 294,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 51,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after buying an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $157.12 million, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

About Natural Gas Services Group (Get Rating)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.