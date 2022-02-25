Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Natus Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.360-$1.490 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $3.33 on Friday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.37 million, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 0.55. Natus Medical has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Natus Medical by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Natus Medical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Natus Medical by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Natus Medical by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Natus Medical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

