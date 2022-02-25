Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Trading Up 8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $25.91 and last traded at $25.91. Approximately 2,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 142,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1,529.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $894.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.61.
Natus Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTUS)
Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.
