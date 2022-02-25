Navcoin Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $435,628.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002366 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012398 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,916,254 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

