Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 933.60% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.

NM traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 17,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,778. The company has a market cap of $60.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Navios Maritime has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $15.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime by 449.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 83,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

