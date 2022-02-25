Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 8.1% Higher

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.57 and last traded at $33.57. 9,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 337,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $663.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.26% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

