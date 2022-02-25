NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.94 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $9.26 or 0.00023347 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.94 billion and $447.92 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00206142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.62 or 0.00377084 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00061331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 640,855,021 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.