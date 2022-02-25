Neblio (NEBL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $210,347.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001169 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $210,347.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00015707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004130 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001157 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,990,685 coins and its circulating supply is 18,703,287 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

