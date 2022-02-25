Needham & Company LLC Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $27.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.68% from the company’s previous close.

LPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.35. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Open Lending by 1.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,375,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Open Lending by 41.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in Open Lending by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 18.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

