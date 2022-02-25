Needham & Company LLC Trims Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price to $45.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BAND. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.27.

BAND stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $793.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

