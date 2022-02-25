NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.14 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

NeoPhotonics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.32. 7,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,148. The stock has a market cap of $813.58 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.25. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68.

NPTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

In other NeoPhotonics news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $263,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Yanbing Li sold 38,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $595,447.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NeoPhotonics by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

