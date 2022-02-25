Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nerdwallet updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NRDS stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.74. 4,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,150. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRDS. Bank of America began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nerdwallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nerdwallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nerdwallet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,263,000.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

