NEST Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $57.25 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 86.2% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $57.25 million and approximately $5.52 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00035698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00109302 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

