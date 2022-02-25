Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

NTOIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $34.43.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

