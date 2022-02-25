Nestree (EGG) Price Up 22.2% This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Nestree has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Nestree has a market capitalization of $15.85 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,847.97 or 1.00144404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00065993 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022905 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002167 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015908 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00307661 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

