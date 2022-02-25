Netrum Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 94.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Netrum has traded 86.8% lower against the dollar. Netrum has a market cap of $3,411.93 and $7.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

