NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 258.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.

NTST traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $883.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

