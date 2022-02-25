NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 258.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
NTST traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $883.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
About NETSTREIT (Get Rating)
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.