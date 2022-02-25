NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Announces Earnings Results

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.170 EPS.
Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 614,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,079. The company has a market capitalization of $883.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
NETSTREIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
