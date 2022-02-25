NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Announces Earnings Results

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. NETSTREIT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.170 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NTST traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 614,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,079. The company has a market capitalization of $883.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,955,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,678,000 after buying an additional 189,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after buying an additional 161,082 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 259.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 810,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after buying an additional 584,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

