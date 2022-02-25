Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) to Issue $0.05 Semi-annual Dividend

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. 6,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.23. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.11% of Network-1 Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.