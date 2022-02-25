Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $76.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,586. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $182.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nevro will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth about $43,419,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 28.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after buying an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $29,826,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 47.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,542,000 after buying an additional 213,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,210,000 after buying an additional 185,461 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

