New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. New Gold has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

