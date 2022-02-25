New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.41.

NGD stock opened at C$2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.81. New Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.29 and a 52-week high of C$2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.