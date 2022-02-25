New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$2.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. upped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.41.

NGD stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$2.15. 1,113,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,963. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.83. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.29 and a twelve month high of C$2.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

