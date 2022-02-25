New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. 228,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,532,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248,561 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,058,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,189.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,157,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,522,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101,900 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

