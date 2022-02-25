New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Stock Price Down 4.5%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.38. 228,038 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,532,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.