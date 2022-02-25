New World Advisors LLC Has $152.79 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

New World Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,381,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 22,320 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 52.3% of New World Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New World Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of TJX Companies worth $152,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 19.4% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 57,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TJX opened at $64.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

