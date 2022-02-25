Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Up 5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. 7,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,313,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Specifically, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 in the last quarter. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Newmark Group by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

