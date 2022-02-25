Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.41). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.41), with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.15. The company has a market capitalization of £2.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.50.
About Newmark Security (LON:NWT)
Read More
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.