NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) were up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.

About NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. engages in the development of free to play online and mobile games. It develops graphics based massively multiplayer online games and uses the concept of micro transactions and the free to play business model. It operates through the PC Online and Mobile business divisions. The PC Online business division handles the production, development and distribution of PC online games.

