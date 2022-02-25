NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Trading Up 8.2%

Shares of NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Rating) were up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.32 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.63.
About NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)
