NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.25

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.25 and last traded at $86.95, with a volume of 777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -106.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,536,000 after buying an additional 32,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,232,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.