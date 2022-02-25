Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 720.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $171.09 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.60 and a one year high of $185.55. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.46.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

