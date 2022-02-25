NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up to $5.99

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $6.27. NextNav shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 49 shares trading hands.

NN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on NextNav in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on NextNav in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NextNav in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $103,000.

NextNav Company Profile (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

